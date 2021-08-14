CUTcoin Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $31.31 million and approximately $278.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00038553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.09 or 0.00293179 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00034810 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,727,635 coins and its circulating supply is 143,727,635 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

