cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $7,576.49 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $75.76 million and $89,023.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $7,576.49 or 0.16110598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00878336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00105159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043935 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.