CVCoin Price Hits $1.78 on Top Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003758 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $46,075.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00135570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00156929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.14 or 0.99775498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00863899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

