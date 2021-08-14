CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2,746.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in CVS Health by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

