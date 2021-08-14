CWV Chain Price Hits $0.0022 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 78.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $7.88 million and $11,393.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00153337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,031.51 or 1.00170193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00871348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.