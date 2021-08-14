Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Update

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,976,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CYAP stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 1,449,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,683. Cyber Apps World has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

