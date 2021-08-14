CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $157.94 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

