CyberMiles Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $1.89 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00385398 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,001.97 or 0.99944637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00080310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

