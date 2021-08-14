Cyclone Protocol Trading 53% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $801.26 or 0.01712466 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 53% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $10.99 million and $1.05 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

