DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, DAD has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $89.81 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00882682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00101241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044049 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

