DAEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,175.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $43,175.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.50 or 0.00873215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00105624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043770 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

