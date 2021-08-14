DAEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,118.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $52,118.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00883304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00103321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044439 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

