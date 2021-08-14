Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.95 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.95 billion and $360.29 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00873476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00104903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043577 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,949,183,690 coins and its circulating supply is 5,949,183,201 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

