Dai Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $392.68 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.95 billion and approximately $392.68 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.58 or 0.00881092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00102158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,942,814,905 coins and its circulating supply is 5,942,814,417 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars.

