Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, August 30th

Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) are set to split on Monday, August 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Monday, August 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $44.55 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.66.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

