Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 114,282 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Danaher worth $892,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.26. 1,371,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.19. The company has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

