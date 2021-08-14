Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR opened at $315.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.19. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

