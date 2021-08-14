Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

