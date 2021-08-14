DAOBet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,846.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $10,846.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,143.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $683.31 or 0.01449425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00351609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00117064 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

