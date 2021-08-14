DAOstack Market Capitalization Tops $3.51 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $852,910.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.86 or 0.99852990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00032424 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00082255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

