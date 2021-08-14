Darwinia Commitment Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for about $95.90 or 0.00205899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00876499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00101087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 75,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,538 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

