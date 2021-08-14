Dash Price Tops $196.97 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $196.97 or 0.00420654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $424.79 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003381 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.73 or 0.00973281 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,280,338 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

