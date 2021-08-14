DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.69 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $818,714.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00106960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043952 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

