Databroker Market Capitalization Hits $3.08 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $338.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

