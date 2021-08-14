Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 3.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Datadog worth $38,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 41,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 33.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 38.1% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 34.3% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.49. 5,561,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 955,208 shares of company stock worth $117,577,401. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

