Datamine (DAM) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $579,183.61 and approximately $21,985.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00323739 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.16 or 0.00968569 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,273,999 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

