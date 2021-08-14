Datamine (DAM) Trading 12.2% Higher This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $579,183.61 and approximately $21,985.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00323739 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.16 or 0.00968569 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,273,999 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

