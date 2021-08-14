Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Cap Reaches $262,187.17

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $262,187.17 and $5,837.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00137050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00154927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.53 or 1.00031070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.20 or 0.00876746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 637,872 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

