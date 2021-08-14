Datarius Credit (DTRC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $66,165.06 and $1.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00105190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043983 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

