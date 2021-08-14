Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $34,296.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.30 or 0.00875637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00106792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043848 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

