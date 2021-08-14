DATx (DATX) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $714,708.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.33 or 0.00886662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00102153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

