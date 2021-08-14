DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of DaVita worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in DaVita by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,977 shares of company stock worth $5,739,235. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

