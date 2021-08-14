DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $90.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

