DecentBet Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 93.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $88.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

