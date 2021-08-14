Decentral Games (DG) Hits Market Capitalization of $73.45 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $244.86 or 0.00520877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $73.45 million and $1.74 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00155980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.21 or 1.00206854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00869463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,976 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

