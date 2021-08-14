Decentral Games Price Reaches $250.01 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $75.00 million and $3.35 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $250.01 or 0.00539300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00135402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00154481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,412.19 or 1.00114894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00879684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,976 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

