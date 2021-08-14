Decentraland (MANA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $139.01 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00875572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00103147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,114,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,396,343 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

