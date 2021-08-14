Decentralized Machine Learning Market Cap Achieves $515,459.63 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $515,459.63 and approximately $3,459.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00878336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00105159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043935 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

