Deeper Network (DPR) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $51.80 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00155428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,794.08 or 0.99864799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00872057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.