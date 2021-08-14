DeFi Bids (BID) Market Capitalization Tops $375,256.11

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $375,256.11 and $569.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00878336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00105159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043935 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,885,708 coins and its circulating supply is 17,558,986 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

