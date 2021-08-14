DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1.30 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00135733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00153317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,164.55 or 1.00236153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.78 or 0.00866632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,350,611 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.