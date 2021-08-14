DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00153714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,512.83 or 1.00235563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00872626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

