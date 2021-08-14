Dego Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $88.06 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $88.06 million and approximately $49.54 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.23 or 0.00021785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.00878162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00105139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.