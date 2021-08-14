DeHive Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $983,866.63 and $1.42 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00135170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00154828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.09 or 0.99856087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.00869945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

