Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.08. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 16,257 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 3.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $273,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 37.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

