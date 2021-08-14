Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $67,319,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 140.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,849,000 after buying an additional 905,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 7,164,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,667,869. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

