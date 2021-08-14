Dent (DENT) Price Up 165.5% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $741.33 million and approximately $452.44 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 165.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00879489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00100766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043730 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.