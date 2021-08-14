DePay (DEPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,869.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $39,869.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00135402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00154481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,412.19 or 1.00114894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00879684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

