Deri Protocol (DERI) 1-Day Volume Tops $444,740.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $444,740.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00137192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00155021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.96 or 0.99834690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.70 or 0.00872341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

