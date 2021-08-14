DerivaDAO Price Hits $5.31 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 80.9% higher against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00011284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $138.56 million and $203,922.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00137792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00154377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,019.18 or 0.99913548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.04 or 0.00871311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

